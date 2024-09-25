ANEW Medical (NASDAQ:WENA) Shares Down 0.5%

ANEW Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:WENA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 22,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,539,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

ANEW Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07.

ANEW Medical (NASDAQ:WENA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About ANEW Medical

Anew Medical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

