Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. 73,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,881,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Autonomix Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autonomix Medical
Autonomix Medical Stock Performance
Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autonomix Medical, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Autonomix Medical Company Profile
Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autonomix Medical
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Autonomix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autonomix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.