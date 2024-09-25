Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. 73,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,881,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Autonomix Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.

Autonomix Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autonomix Medical, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

