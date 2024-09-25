Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) Trading Down 11.6%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 2,499,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 1,052,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Down 11.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

