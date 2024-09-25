Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Shares Up 1.6%

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $64.30. Approximately 39,915 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $63.28.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
