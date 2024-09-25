Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 9,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 87,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Aeries Technology Stock Down 10.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aeries Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeries Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeries Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

