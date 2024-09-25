Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Shares Down 3.9%

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. 106,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 87,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Talphera, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Talphera at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

