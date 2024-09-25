iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.21. 15,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 48,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTO. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 867,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 159,816 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.