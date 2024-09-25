Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Shares Up 3.2%

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.43.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

