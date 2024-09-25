Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,610 ($61.73) and last traded at GBX 4,620 ($61.86). 851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,700 ($62.94).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($69.63) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,895.83%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
