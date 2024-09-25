Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ HWBK opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.17 million, a PE ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hawthorn Bancshares
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.