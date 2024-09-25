Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.17 million, a PE ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

