Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

EVOK stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.