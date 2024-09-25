Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.74. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

