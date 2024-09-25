TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
TransAlta Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.91.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
