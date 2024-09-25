StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE LGL opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 14.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

