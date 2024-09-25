StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE LGL opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 14.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
