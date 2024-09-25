CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

CleanSpark Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $264,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 515,314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,894,000. SRN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

