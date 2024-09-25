Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Bank of America began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Select Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.