GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 282.63 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in GameStop by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in GameStop by 2.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

