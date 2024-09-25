Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $35.14 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.61 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.56 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.99.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DECK opened at $154.40 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,559.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.