Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on K. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $80.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $9,244,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,253,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,467,628.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $9,244,556.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,253,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,467,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,949 shares of company stock worth $74,350,847 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 653,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 6.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

