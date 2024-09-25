CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other CareTrust REIT news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $31.51.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

