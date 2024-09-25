Critical Review: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) and Niterra (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) and Niterra (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Modine Manufacturing and Niterra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 4 0 3.00 Niterra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $143.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modine Manufacturing is more favorable than Niterra.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 6.70% 24.92% 10.58% Niterra N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Niterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.2% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Niterra”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $2.45 billion 2.86 $161.50 million $3.03 44.12 Niterra N/A N/A N/A $153.23 0.09

Modine Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Niterra. Niterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Niterra on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers. It also provides data center products consisting of IT cooling solutions, including precision air conditioning units for data center applications; computer room air conditioning and handler units; hybrid fan coils; fan walls; chillers; condensers; condensing units; and liquid cooling solutions for high-density computing, as well as replacement parts, maintenance service and control solutions for existing equipment and new building management controls and systems. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, such as radiators, condensers, engine cooling modules, charge air coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; cooling module generator sets; aluminum and stainless steel engine oil coolers, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, liquid charge air coolers, transmission and retarder oil coolers, and chillers; battery thermal management systems, electronics cooling packages, battery chillers, battery cooling plates, coolers and casings for electronics cooling, and coolers for electric axles; and coatings products and application services. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Niterra

Niterra Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines and technical ceramics in Japan and internationally. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resistor cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors. It also provides semiconductor packages and substrates, such as IC packages for electronics and smart devices, as well as manufacturing parts for semiconductors; and medical products. In addition, the company offers fine ceramics, including wear-resistant parts, ultrasonic transducers and sensors, products for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, electric equipment products, and other ceramic products. Further, it provides cutting tools comprising ceramic, micro grain carbide, coated carbide, and cubic boron nitride grades, as well as SS and rotational tools. The company sells its spark and glow plugs under the NGK brand; and sensors, semiconductor packages/substrates, cutting tools, oxygen concentrators, and piezoelectric and fine ceramics under the NTK brand. The company was formerly known as NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Niterra Co., Ltd. in April 2023. Niterra Co., Ltd. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

