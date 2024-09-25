The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.80.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of THG opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average is $132.90. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $108.03 and a 12-month high of $150.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.23%.

In related news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,826.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,766,623 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,900,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

