HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

HCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

HCP opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,466.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,207,810.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,132,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,466.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,418. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

