Contrasting Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) & China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A Manulife Financial 9.18% 16.16% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pacific Insurance (Group) 0 0 0 0 N/A Manulife Financial 0 1 6 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Manulife Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Manulife Financial has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.10%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Manulife Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manulife Financial $43.17 billion 1.21 $4.05 billion $1.72 16.98

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

Summary

Manulife Financial beats China Pacific Insurance (Group) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services. It is also involved in the management of capital and insurance funds; outsourcing of fund management; and other asset management activities, as well as provision of advisory services relating to asset management. In addition, the company is involved in the property management and construction; real estate activities; elderly service and medical consulting services; and seniors and disabled care services. It sells its products directly, as well as through insurance agents and brokers, bancassurance, telemarketing, and internet Sales. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in the property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. In addition, it provides integrated banking products and services. The company was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

