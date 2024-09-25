LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

TREE stock opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $766.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

