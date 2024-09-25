GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

