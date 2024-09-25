Head to Head Review: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) & TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) and TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Payoneer Global and TuanChe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 0 6 1 3.14 TuanChe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.97%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than TuanChe.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Payoneer Global and TuanChe's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global 11.25% 15.28% 1.48% TuanChe N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Payoneer Global and TuanChe"s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $900.06 million 3.18 $93.33 million $0.30 25.53 TuanChe $102.52 million 0.03 -$11.69 million N/A N/A

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of TuanChe shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TuanChe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats TuanChe on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TuanChe

(Get Free Report)

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business. The company has a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group's Tmall; and Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. TuanChe Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

