Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NU by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. NU has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

