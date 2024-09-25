Reviewing MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eqonex and MultiPlan”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eqonex $5.29 million 0.00 -$75.00 million N/A N/A MultiPlan $954.92 million 4.99 -$91.70 million ($0.98) -7.54

Eqonex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eqonex N/A N/A N/A MultiPlan -122.73% -8.90% -1.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Eqonex and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Eqonex and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eqonex 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiPlan 0 2 0 0 2.00

MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.58%.

Risk and Volatility

Eqonex has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eqonex beats MultiPlan on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

