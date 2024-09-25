Reviewing WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) & ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) and WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICON Public and WuXi AppTec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 0 11 1 3.08 WuXi AppTec 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICON Public currently has a consensus price target of $351.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.61%. Given ICON Public’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICON Public is more favorable than WuXi AppTec.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 8.57% 12.06% 6.59% WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICON Public and WuXi AppTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ICON Public and WuXi AppTec”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $8.33 billion 2.94 $612.34 million $8.22 36.06 WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than WuXi AppTec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of ICON Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICON Public beats WuXi AppTec on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It also offers clinical development services, including all phases of development, peri and post approval, data solutions, and site and patient access services; clinical trial management, consulting, and contract staffing services; and commercial services comprising clinical development strategy, planning and trial design, full study execution, and post-market commercialization. In addition, the company provides laboratory services, including bionanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services, as well as full-service and functional service partnerships to customers. Further, it offers adaptive trials, cardiac safety solutions, clinical and scientific operations, consulting and advisory, commercial positioning, decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, early clinical, laboratories, language services, medical imaging, real world intelligence, site and patient, and strategic solutions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. ICON Public Limited Company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About WuXi AppTec

(Get Free Report)

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others. It offers contract research, development, and manufacturing organization services for new drug development from discovery to commercial covering various categories for various synthetic molecular modalities, including small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, and complex conjugates; and biology services and solutions that support stand-alone and integrated projects from target discovery to candidate selection and into the clinic. The company also provides seamless drug and medical device testing services from preclinical testing to clinical trials; an integrated end-to-end solution to accelerate time to market for cell and gene therapies; drug discovery services to pharmaceutical and biotech customers; and clinical testing services. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.