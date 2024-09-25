Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aecon Group traded as high as C$20.56 and last traded at C$20.52, with a volume of 39705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.32.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.07.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aecon Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy purchased 4,244 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. In related news, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy purchased 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.88.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3797814 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -281.48%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.