e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $110.46 and last traded at $111.25. 732,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,752,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.83.

Specifically, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.84.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $6,237,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after buying an additional 576,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

