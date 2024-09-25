Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Shares of FIVN opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,964.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $1,491,971 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $3,239,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $2,254,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $2,177,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

