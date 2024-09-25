Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.4% After Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $171.68 and last traded at $172.27. Approximately 5,957,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 31,595,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.94.

Specifically, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 868.6% in the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after buying an additional 42,977 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 51.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 100.4% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

