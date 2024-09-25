Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 7.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $8.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 3,240,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,396,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CDE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.
The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
