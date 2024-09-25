Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 7.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $8.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 3,240,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,396,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Up 9.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 424,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Coeur Mining by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 193,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 80,531 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.