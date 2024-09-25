Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 154,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,510,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,640,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The company’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

