Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($11.98) per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a market cap of $765.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $129.85.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The business had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209,450 shares during the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

