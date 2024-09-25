Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Trading Down 1.2%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.06. 58,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 37,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.