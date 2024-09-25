China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Trading 4.8% Higher

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
China Coal Energy Trading Up 4.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.
