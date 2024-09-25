Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile
Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.
