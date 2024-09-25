W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading Down 1.2%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.43 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.08). 307,292 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 172,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.80 ($1.10).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 91 ($1.22) target price on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £557.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,346.67 and a beta of 0.12.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

