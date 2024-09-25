W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading Down 1.2%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.43 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.08). 307,292 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 172,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.80 ($1.10).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 91 ($1.22) target price on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on W.A.G payment solutions
W.A.G payment solutions Price Performance
About W.A.G payment solutions
W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than W.A.G payment solutions
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for W.A.G payment solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.A.G payment solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.