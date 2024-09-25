EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Trading Down 1.8%

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.22 ($0.70). Approximately 341,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 221,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.20 ($0.71).

EnSilica Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.77.

About EnSilica

EnSilica plc designs and supplies custom radio frequency, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital application-specific integrated circuits in the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil. It also offers a portfolio of core IP products covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems; and semiconductor design consultation services.

