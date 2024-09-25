Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Shares Down 5.1%

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 32,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 116,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quince Therapeutics

About Quince Therapeutics

In related news, President Charles S. Ryan acquired 48,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $31,451.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,599.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk Thye acquired 77,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $53,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $529,189.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 158,887 shares of company stock valued at $105,609 over the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

