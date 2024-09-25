Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Shares Down 5.1%

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 32,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 116,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.
Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
