First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.30. 2,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 million, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at $584,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,196,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 105,112 shares during the period.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

