Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Price Up 6%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares were up 6% on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 15,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 120,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.
