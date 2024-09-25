First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 4,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.04% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

