Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 0.4%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.17. 1,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Bright Health Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $41.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

