Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Trading Down 2.1%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 73,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 586,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.