Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Vivic Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Vivic Company Profile

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services.

