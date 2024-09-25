Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Shares Down 0.2%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.
Progress Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.
Progress Acquisition Company Profile
Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
